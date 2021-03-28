Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana meets Irrfan’s son Babil for first time, dedicates a poem to late actor
Ayushmann Khurrana meets Irrfan’s son Babil for first time, dedicates a poem to late actor

As Irrfan Khan's son Babil received his father's trophies at the Filmfare Awards, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note about the late actor and meeting Babil for the first time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Babil collected Irrfan's Filmfare award from Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday.

Ayushmann Khurrana got the opportunity to meet late actor Irrfan's son Babil at the Filmfare Awards on Saturday. The actor has now penned a note in memory of Irrfan who was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role for his last release, Angrezi Medium.

He also share a picture of Irrfan's mural in Bandra on Instagram. Ayushmann wrote, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award!

I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal."

He went on to write a poem in Hindi about how artists do not have a past or present and no artist can be honoured the way they should because every artist is not Irrfan.

Babil also took to his Instagram Stories to share glimpses of how he prepped up to attend the ceremony. He decked up in long blue jacket and loose pants for the event and posed with Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. He also shared a picture with his mother Sutapa Sikdar as they posed together ahead of the event.

Babil with Jaideep Ahlawat at the event.
Babil with mom Sutapa ahead of the event.
Babil getting ready for the awards ceremony.

Angrezi Medium was Irrfan's last film. It released theatrically on March 13 but its run was cut short by the coronavirus induced lockdown. It was made available on Disney+ Hotstar soon after. Since the actor couldn't actively promote the film due to his illness, several Bollywood celebrities did their bit in promoting the film on social media.

