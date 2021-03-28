Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about Covid-19 diagnoses: 'I hope not to join this club'

Actor Sharman Joshi has reacted to R Madhavan's 3 Idiots-styled tweet where he confirmed he contracted Covid-19. The latter, on March 25, confirmed he had tested positive. Following the news, Sharman responded to the tweet and confessed he doesn't want to follow Rancho (Aamir's character in 3 Idiots) and Farhaan (Madhavan's character in 3 Idiots).

"I hope not to join this club," he confessed, adding a laughing emoji. He also applauded Madhavan's quirky statement. "By the way Maddy, very well written. This is really funny." Madhavan replied, "Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy..."

Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy... ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/T20cxArgBF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 27, 2021

Madhavan revealed he had contracted the virus soon after Aamir had confirmed he had tested positive. Madhavan shared a picture of himself and Aamir from the 3 Idiots poster and said, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well."

On Wednesday, Aamir's spokesperson confirmed that Aamir has tested positive. "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," they said.

Aamir and Madhavan join the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus. On Saturday, Paresh Rawal had also tested positive for the virus. The actor had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Kartik Aaryan also tested positive this week and is under home-quarantine.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new sunkissed pic, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neha Dhupia shower love

Other stars who tested positive include Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON