Ayushmann Khurrana reacts as Tahira Kashyap apologies for forgetting wedding anniversary: 'Ab mai kya hee boloon...'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared his reactions after director-wife Tahira Kashyap forgot their wedding anniversary. The couple married on November 1, 2008. His wife Tahira wished him on October 31 with a sweet message and a picture of themselves on Instagram. Later on, after Tahira's friend corrected her, she took to Instagram and apologised to Ayushmann with a note. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt note for her 'constant' Gautam Kitchlu on second anniversary, shares pics with son Neil)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a happy picture with Ayushmann and wrote, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm. Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married. Guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary (laughing emojis).” Host of celebrities and fans posted heartwarming wishes for their wedding anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After realising that she wished on the wrong date, she corrected her mistake by writing, ‘check the story guys' in the comment section. Her mother Anita Kashyap wrote, “Adore both of you. Our love and blessings for tomorrow’s anniversary. May each day bring you both closer and wish you years of happiness and togetherness.” To which, Tahira replied, “mommy clears it all, it’s tomorrow guys, so sorry and thank you for the wishes already.”

Tahira Kashyap apologizes Ayushmann Khurrana via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture with Tahira from summer of Paris, 2022 and wrote, “Excuse! @tahirakashyap (red heart emoji). Aaj hai anniversary (the anniversary is today)! Paris, Summer of 2022." This is the same picture Tahira used to wish Ayushmann on his 38th birthday this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, anchor-actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Stay blessed (hug and heart emojis).” Actor Neena Gupta commented, “Happy anniversary,” and actor Shama Sikander wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you.”

Ayushmann re-shared Tahira's apology note as Instagram Stories and said, “Ab kya hee boloon (What should I say now). Happy anniversary in advance (laughing and heart emojis).”

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Tahira Kashyap's apology message via Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayushmann and Tahira are parents to two children – son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film released on October 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON