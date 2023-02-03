Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to fan who hailed An Action Hero but slammed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'I'm an SRKian'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and replied to a fan who recently hailed his film An Action Hero over Shah Rukh Khan's hit Pathaan. Ayushmann who calls himself a fan of Shah Rukh, thanked the fan but expressed his displeasure at her words about Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 at the box office. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts on being trolled for sharing his shayaris on Twitter

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero landed on Netflix, almost two months after its theatrical release last year. Reviewing it, a user tagged the actor and wrote, “Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab.”

Ayushmann Khurrana's reply to a fan on Twitter.

Responding to the tweet, Ayushmann humbly commented, “Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could’ve avoided the first line though I’m an SRKian!” Soon after the fan wrote back to him, “Same! I (love) SRK. But sometimes I don’t like the story as much as I love the star.”

Ayushmann on several occasions has spoken about being an avid fan of Shah Rukh. Last year, he posted a picture of himself posing in front of Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Mumbai ahead of An Action Hero release. In the photo, Ayushmann looked at Mannat from the sunroof of his car, while several onlookers clicked photographs.

Sharing the photo, he made a wish and wrote in the caption, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (was passing by Mannat, so I made a wish). An Action Hero, 2nd December….” He also added the song Baazigar O Baazigar from Shah Rukh's film Baazigar along with the post.

An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and released in theatres on December 2. However, the film received a lukewarm response from the audience and recently got a second chance at the OTT platform.

The actor will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, which also has Ananya Panday. It is the spiritual sequel of his 2019 film with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

