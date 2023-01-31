Ayushmann Khurrana reacts on being trolled for sharing his shayaris on Twitter: 'This is not your personal diary'

Ayushmann Khurrana regularly shares his self-written shayari on his social media accounts. On Monday, he wrote a shayari about how a woman may get attracted to a man but she falls in love with the child in him. Late night, a female fan objected to his shayari and said that he should not write any random stuff on Twitter as if its his personal diary. The actor replied to her with yet another shayari. Also read: Ayushmann Khurranna is in holiday mood with kids Virajveer, Varushka to celebrate wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday

Ayushmann had written on Twitter on Monday, "Kabhi meri adaa pe hui deewani, kabhi lagi use mere jism ki latt, Aur jab hui to hui usey Ayushmann, mere bachpane se mohabbat. (A woman may get attracted to your heart or to the man you are. But she falls in love with the child in you)."

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, "Dil mai har baat jo aye woh shayari nahi, Ye Twitter hai Ayushmann, aapki personal diary nahi. @ayushmannk (any random thought is not a shayari, this is Twitter not your personal diary)." Ayushmann replied to her on Tuesday, “Meri shayari kabhi tukbandi hai, toh kabhi meter mein hai, Jo mazaa personal diary mein nahi, woh Twitter mein hai (sometimes my shayari is rhyming, sometimes its very long, Twitter is more fun than a personal diary).”

Ayushmann Khurrana replied to a follower's tweet.

Many looked impressed with Ayushmann's shayari and commented on his response in their own poetic ways.

Wishing his fans on the New Year, Ayushmann had written along with a shirtless picture of himself, “Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvari Mujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha. #happynewyear (the year is new but the feeling is old. I don't feel cold, my youth is alive. I don't know what new excitement January has brought in, even December feels like new to me).”

Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. He will now be seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Vidya Balan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON