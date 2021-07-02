Ayushmann Khurrana remembers how he watched Shah Rukh Khan shoot for Maya Memsaab in Kasauli: 'I was 8'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took a trip down memory lane to the year 1993. When a cinephile account on Instagram shared an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Sahi from the sets of their movie Maya Memsaab, Ayushmann remembered how he, too, had watched the movie get filmed.

"This was Kasauli. I have seen this shoot. I was 8," Ayushmann wrote in the comments section of the post. Other fans also remembered the movie and its songs. "Loved the songs. Could and can listen for hours today too. Was a kid when this movie was released and wasn't allowed to watch it for the 'controversial subject," read a comment. "Srk at his best!!! Young and Raw," read another.

The photo showed Shah Rukh and Deepa standing on a road with a large truck behind them. He was seen in a black jacket and jeans while she wore a thick black coat. The caption on the original post read, "28 Years of #MayaMemsaab (02/07/1993) It is a mystery drama film directed by Ketan Mehta, based on Gustave Flaubert's novel Madame Bovary. It stars #ShahRukhKhan, Deepa Sahi, Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Paresh Rawal. Songs by Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Gulzar. A rare photo from the sets of Maya Memsaab. Director Ketan Mehta with his actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepa Sahi."

Maya Memsaab starred Deepa as a rich woman who has a string of affairs with younger men. She also loves to spend her money of material pleasures, which eventually leaves her financially drained. The film got the National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film).

Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap calls her first kiss at the age of 14 ‘worst thing ever’: ‘I left him and ran away’

Shah Rukh and Ayushmann have never worked together but Ayushmann has spoken about his love for him. In her book, his wife Tahira Kashyap had written how she would make out with Ayushmann in movie halls watching Shah Rukh's movies.

Shah Rukh had replied, saying, "I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me)."