Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh dies of Covid-19 complications

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-actor Ryinku Singh Nikumbh has died of Covid-19 complications. The actor was also seen in the recently released Hello Charlie, which starred Aadar Jain in the lead role.

Ryinku had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. She was initially quarantined at home but was admitted to a hospital after her fever refused to reduce.

Speaking with BollywoodLife, her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh said, "On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn’t feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn’t survive. She was an Asthma patient as well.”

"She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping other patients. That’s a huge thing," Chanda added. She also revealed that Ryinku had received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 7 and was due for the second dose. "She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home," Chanda said.

Also read: Mumbai Police take a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for flouting Covid-19 rules: ‘Avoid unnecessary Heropanti’

Apart from the movies, Ryinku also appeared in television shows such as Chidiyaghar and Meri Haanikarak Biwi. Last year, she was roped in for a medical drama titled Dhadkan.