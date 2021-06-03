Here's what Ayushmann Khurrana has in his coronavirus pandemic 'Survivor's Kit'

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his social media feed to share a glimpse of his version of what should be inside a coronavirus pandemic 'survivor kit' that involved a couple of things that have helped him live through the pandemic which has resulted in the hospitalization and deaths of hundred thousands in India and around the world.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and posted a video featuring the balcony of his home that had a table with the Covid essentials.

Khurrana's 'Survivor Kit Essentials' contain a face mask, sanitiser, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite T-shirt, a book he is currently reading - The Buddha in Daily Life, his guitar, a coffee mug, his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a script and a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch. He captioned the video, "Survivor's Kit. My essentials."





Looking at Ayushmann's pandemic kit, one can imagine that he has immersed himself into what he loves the most - choosing the best scripts, reading books that elevate his state of mind and music, while also ensuring that he has all health and safety essentials in place as the pandemic is far from over.

Ayushmann along with his wife Tahira Kashyap had also previously donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Covid relief fund and had shared with his fans in late April, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support."

He added, "People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."

On the professional front, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor and since delivered a string of hits, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G.



