Ayushmann Khurrana-led Udta Teer postponed amid Drishyam 3’s 60 crore-plus box-office opening: ‘Choosing a cleaner release window’

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has been postponed. Instead of October 9, the film will now hit the theatres on October 23. This comes amid the mega-opening day of Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 3. This is not the first delay for the film. Udta Teer was initially scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. Its release was pushed to October 9, and now it has been further pushed to October 23.

Udta Teer postponed

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer.

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Announcing the new release date, a press note from the film's team read, “Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace.”

“A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase,” the note read.

The makers have postponed Udta Teer to avoid a crowded October. The move has also come amid Drishyam 3's massive opening at the box office, the film has crossed ₹60 crore on the opening day, October 2. Meanwhile Gondhal, India’s official Oscar 2027 entry, which will begin exclusive preview screenings on October 9. Also, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli are set to release on October 16.

I am returning to my core: Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about his upcoming film Udta Teer, Ayushmann said the project reflects his return to the kind of original and unconventional content he has been associated with. “It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about his upcoming film Udta Teer, Ayushmann said the project reflects his return to the kind of original and unconventional content he has been associated with. “It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor revealed that he plays a Pakistani spy in the film who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy. “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family,” Ayushmann added.

More about Udta Teer

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Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

(With inputs from ANI).