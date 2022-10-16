Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t want to do regressive films: ‘This is my USP’

Ayushmann Khurrana created a niche for himself in Bollywood with his films which often come with moral values. In an interview, the actor revealed why he won’t be opting for regressive films in near future. He called progressive films his USP, which can create an impact on the audience. Also read: Doctor G movie review: This 'typical' Ayushmann Khurrana film is part cringe

Ayushmann made his acting debut in Vicky Donor. His last outing is Doctor G, which opened in theaters on Friday at around ₹3.87 crore. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also starred Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. Much like other films of Ayushmann, Doctor G is another coming-of-age comedy-drama where Ayushmann plays the role of a male student in the gynaecology department.

Talking about doing only progressive films, Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama, “I think it's just that I don't want to do anything regressive. I know, the popular palate is slightly regressive, but I can't change my mindset like that. So, this is my USP, I'll do films which are progressive, that have a moral.”

“I believe in cinema for change and the more people watch it, like it should be a theatrical because it reaches out to more people. So, eventually, of course it will come on OTT also, but if it comes in theaters, it'll reach to more people. So, I think that's my only effort,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Doctor G opened to mixed reviews after its release on Friday. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Doctor G could have been a much better movie. But looking at the first half, one realises it could have been much worse as well. In the end, it’s a middling coming-of-age social drama that will find its audience. It manages to stay non-preachy and even though it attempts to give clean humour, does get cringey in parts. What saves it are the actors, who breathe new life into a tired script. Go watch it for them, if nothing else!”

Ayushmann will be next seen in An Action Hero, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. He also confirmed Dream Girl 2. He will be collaborating with Ananya Panday in the second installment.

