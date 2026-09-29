Ayushmann Khurrana says more small-budget movies like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession should be made

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke at the session 'Cinema at Crossroads - The Rules of the Big Screen' on day one of FICCI Frames. The actor who is gearing up for the release of Udta Teer, said that a film's script and authenticity are more important to its theatrical success in an entertainment landscape where audiences have access to multiple stars across different platforms.

What Ayushmann said

Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the success of Hanuman Ansh and Obsession.

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Speaking about the current scenario of theatrical business, Khurrana expressed joy at the box-office run of small-budget films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession, as per the latest update from news agency PTI.

"Hanuman Ansh and Obsession belong to two different worlds and are small-budget films, I think we need to make movies like that. We need to be budget-friendly, connect more with people. It sounds simple but it isn't," the actor said.

The session was attended by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India Theatrical at Warner Bros Discovery.

The actor went on to add that he has always believed that the story should be bigger than the actor or the star and gave the example of his upcoming film, Udta Teer, a spy comedy. "I always believe that story is the superstar right from my first film. Though in the last 20 odd films that I've done, I've dabbled into every kind of genre, from a project to run-of-the-mill kind of film. But I'm going back to my core, which is authenticity. If we give authentic subject to people that's a good draw. I believe in my next film, Udta Teer it is like a reverse uno stuff but I'm excited about it as I'm going back to my core. It is my genre," he said.

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Mumbai, Sep 29 (ANI): Actor and FICCI FRAMES Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana addresses during the FICCI FRAMES 2026 event at the Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

About Hanuman Ansh

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and completed 50 days at the box office. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had an inauspicious start at the box office, earning only ₹10 lakh on its opening day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and completed 50 days at the box office. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh had an inauspicious start at the box office, earning only ₹10 lakh on its opening day. {{/usCountry}}

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But it was after it completed three weeks in theatres that the film began to pick up. In its fourth weekend, Hanuman Ansh showed a miraculous growth across India. The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the titular role in Hanuman Ansh.

About Obsession

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Horror film Obsession, directed by first-time filmmaker Curry Barker, minted over $300 million at the box office during a sensational run in theatres. Made on a paltry $700K budget, the film had a roaring start at the box office and built on word-of-mouth for weeks to come.

Inde Navarrette in a still from Curry Barker's horror film Obsession.

Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, the film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his crush fall in love with him. But what starts as a wish-fulfilment fantasy quickly curdles into something far more sinister, as Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes dangerously attached. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. The film sparked conversations on male entitlement and consent in relationships.