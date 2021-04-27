Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maharashtra CM's Covid-19 relief fund: 'Pandemic has broken our hearts'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, director Tahira Kashyap have contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann issued a statement about his donation.

His post read, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more."

"We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit," he concluded. Tahira shared the same post on her Instagram account as well.

Several celebs including Huma S Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Archana Vijaya Puri, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, as well as fans showered them with love. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "So true...". A fan commented, "So proud @ayushmannk and @tahirakashyap." Another wrote, "more power to you" while a third wrote, "we will end this bad time soon and come back".

Amid the pandemic, Ayushmann celebrated his daughter Varushka Khurrana's seventh birthday. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared a throwback picture of his daughter on Instagram from their last trip to the Bahamas, before the pandemic hit in 2020.

He had penned an endearing caption, "Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas."

Tahira had also shared a picture with Varushka laughing in their plush balcony while she was held upside down. She also wrote a note, "Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being."

Also Read: Nick Jonas reveals life lessons learned from Priyanka Chopra: 'She's taught me about taking it easy'

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has many upcoming projects in the pipeline including Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Doctor G. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, along with Amitabh Bachchan. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON