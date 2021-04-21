IND USA
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka is now seven years old.
Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka’s 'lockdown' birthday bash: Did you spot Tahira Kashyap?

  • Tahira Kashyap dedicated a special Instagram post to daughter Varushka on her birthday. See the picture and message here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s daughter Varushka turned seven on Wednesday. On the occasion, Tahira shared a picture of Varushka hanging upside down, with balloons in the background. The photo seemed to be taken at the little girl’s intimate birthday party.

Tahira also wrote a message for Varushka: “Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being #mygirlis7.”

Many of Ayushmann’s industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish Varushka. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy birthday varushka. You are the cutest @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk did well on you two cuties.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Happiest Birthday Little One!” Tisca Chopra wrote, “Happy b’day little one .. sending love and prayers that we give y’all a better world - your innocence demands we change.”


Fans also sent in their wishes. “Aww So Sweet! All best wishes on her special day,” one wrote. Another observed a reflection of Tahira on one of the balloons, and wrote, “The reflection in the balloon is so cute!”

Last month, on International Women’s Day, Tahira shared a video of herself gardening with her son Virajveer and Varushka. “We commemorated yesterday’s day by planting cherry tomatoes. Doesn’t actually require a particular day to either celebrate women or nature... but well we made a cake too! At times I just need reasons to take time off and do fun activities with my babies!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Ayushmann has a number of films in the pipeline, including Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old picture featuring brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana.
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a cute post for wife Tahira Kashyap.
