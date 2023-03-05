'Happy it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan': Baahubali 2 producer reacts as Pathaan breaks its box office record

Pathaan has now become the highest grossing Hindi film in India after beating the collections of Baahubali: The Conclusion's Hindi version at the domestic box office. Baahubali: The Conclusion co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda congratulated the Pathaan team and expressed his happiness that it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan who went on to break the record held by his 2017 blockbuster. Also read: Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla hilariously spoof Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan scene, take a dig at Kapil Sharma

As film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that Pathaan has surpassed the Hindi collections of Baahubali The Conclusion in India, Shobu reacted to his post on Twitter, "Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!" Taran Adarsh called Shobu's tweet ‘a magnanimous gesture’ on Twitter.

Responding to Shobu's tweet, the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films wrote, "Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli - it has inspired us to work harder. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand."

YRF responded to Baahubali 2 producer's tweet.

Gauri Khan also took to Twitter on Saturday to share a poster of Pathaan's latest collections. She captioned it, “Record breaking streak…” As per the poster, Pathaan has collected ₹1026 crore gross at the worldwide box office. While it has collected ₹640 crore gross ( ₹528 crore nett) at the domestic box office, it has earned ₹386 crore gross at the overseas box office.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years. It also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham alongwith Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. Salman Khan also had a cameo in the film as Tiger from his Ek Tha Tiger franchise.

On being asked about his future projects, Shah Rukh had said during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently, “Next is Jawan and then Dunki. Post that I haven’t really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films.”

