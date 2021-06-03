Babil Khan calls method acting unnecessary sacrifice: 'Gadhe ki mehnat, ghode ki nahi'

In a recent interview, Sherlock and Black Panther actor Martin Freeman gave his opinion on method acting. Martin called it a 'narcissistic bollocks' and 'massive pain in the a**'.

Now, aspiring actor and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has also shared his opinion on the same. He took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to show how a fan has asked him to share his views on method acting. He, too, called it unnecessary.

Babil Khan's Instagram Story.

"Bro I don't think I have the authority of intellect to speak on this matter but my approach is to understand the character through your own perception of personality and then live that character in the moment of action and reaction during the scene. To bring the character home with you is unnecessary sacrifice because I truly believe that acting ke bahar bhi zindagi hai our us zindagi ko jeene ke biger aap acting nahi kar sakte. And sach bataoun toh, I think it is the same thing as gadhe ki mehnat, ghode ki nahi (There is a life outside acting and to act well, you have to live that life. And to tell you the truth, I think it is the same thing as a donkey working unnecessarily hard while the horse does not)," he said.

Babil also shared snippets from Martin's appearance on the Off Menu podcast. He had called method acting “a highly impractical way of working, which is why I think it belongs more to the student and academic side than the practical ability side.”

Talking about Jim Carrey’s method acting in Miloš Forman’s 1999 Andy Kaufman biographical drama Man on the Moon, Martin said, “For me, and I’m genuinely sure Jim Carrey is a lovely and smart person, but it was the most self-aggrandizing, selfish, narcissistic f**king bollocks I have ever seen. The idea that anything in our culture would celebrate or support it is deranged, literally deranged.”

“You need to keep grounded in reality, and that’s not to say you don’t lose yourself in the time between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, but I think the rest of it is absolute pretentious nonsense and highly amateurish. It is not professional. Get the job done, do your work,” he had added.