Babil Khan says Irrfan was a better father despite being the ‘best actor’: I didn’t value your concern enough

Its more than three years since the film industry lost Irrfan to neuroendocrine tumour. His son Babil Khan has joined films and is currently gearing up for his OTT debut. On Tuesday, Babil shared a picture of Irrfan looking at his trophy at the 8th Asian Film Awards in 2014. He penned a long note along with it in which he said that Irrfan was even a better father ‘than an excellent actor’. Also read: Here's why Irrfan Khan was pissed during the first Bollywood Actors Roundtable

He wrote, “Those eyes that watch you absorb a validation which you have already explored to spiritually absorb through internal means rather than the external illusions of self-worth, I’d blame your stubborn determination of committing a lifetime to transcending from innate survival instincts to a journey engraved in cultivating your creative ‘intuitions’, through means greater than 'understanding and intellect', and yet in your actions towards the compulsion of celebrity you were truthfully eager to live your/the physical experience of the very ironic phenomenon; as if even with the awareness of what was going to happen, you believed in the uncertainties of the known.”

On what he wants to learn from his father, he further wrote, “And that for me is the seemingly unachievable mantle I want to hold in relation to the craft of acting; to be aware that a story might have a systematically planned narrative but the magic is the ability to create (through surrender) within the mechanics of artificiality, I want that enlightenment of process so dear in my palms.”

In his emotional message to him, Babil added, “Although, I miss when you used to look at Ayaan and I with that glint in your eye as if nothing else existed, even after you had achieved more than a man could ask from himself, just in those moments I realised you were a better father than an actor, and imagine that after being the best actor in the world. It makes me feel like I didn’t value your concern enough. I miss our laughter baba.”

In 2014, Irrfan had won the Best Actor award at the Asian Film Awards for his performance in the film, The Lunchbox. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan. Babil made his film debut with Netflix film Qala last year. He is currently working on a web series, The Railway Men.

