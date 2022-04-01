Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil reveals mom Sutapa Sikdar 'sacrificed her career’ for dad Irrfan but the actor didn't give her credit for it
bollywood

Babil reveals mom Sutapa Sikdar 'sacrificed her career’ for dad Irrfan but the actor didn't give her credit for it

Late actor Irrfan's son Babil has said his mother Sutapa Sikdar sacrificed her acting career to make sure she could raise the kids and Irrfan could continue to act in films. 
Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan were married for 25 years until his death in 2020. 
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Irrfan's son and aspiring actor Babil has said his mother Sutapa Sikdar sacrificed her career in order to let Irrfan work. The renowned actor, who represented India in Hollywood, died in April 2020, after his battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Also read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals he was scared for many years that she'd ‘get bored and leave him'

Babil will now be making his acting debut with Qala. The film also stars Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame. He will also be seen in a film on the Bhopal Gs Tragedy, The Railway Man. 

Opening up about his mom Sutapa's sacrifice, Babil told GQ in an interview, “She ­sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba’s work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her. And I don’t think she gets enough ­credit. Not even from Baba."

RELATED STORIES

He added that Irrfan realised Sutapa's sacrifices only in his last days. "It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success.”

Irrfan and Sutapa fell in love during their days at the National School of Drama. They tied the knot in 1995. On their 55th birth anniversary this year, Sutapa opened up about her special bond with Irrfan. She told Pinkvilla, “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him."

Sutapa continues to support Babil just like she did Irrfan. During her appearance in the docu-series Tarader Shesh Tarpan, Sutapa said, "I have never seen a man in my entire life working so hard, even my son, who is getting ready to walk on his father's path, asks me what he used to do, and I always tell him that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
irrfan khan sutapa sikdar babil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP