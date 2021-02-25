Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan Khan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming, tears make it hard to type'
Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan Khan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming, tears make it hard to type'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.

Irrfan Khan's older son Babil misses him a lot. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share an old photo of the late actor, talking about how he saw him in his dream.

"For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)," he wrote in his post.

Irrfan's fans also got sad on seeing Babil's post. "Miss You Legend," wrote one. "Stay Strong Babil," another person offered support.

On Valentine's Day, Babil revealed how Valentine's Day was disregarded in his family. Sharing a photo of his parents, he wrote, "I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘valentines day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family because it does try to say that 'abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch special kardo apni 'Mumtaz' ke liye'. Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for ‘Valentines day’."

On Irrfan's birthday, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had posted a picture with him and wrote on Instagram, "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug."

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020. He had long been suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.

