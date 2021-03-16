Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with Irrfan: 'I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me'
bollywood

Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with Irrfan: 'I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me'

Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Irrfan and Babil trying to look like each other in this throwback pic.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted throwback pictures with his father, from the time when they both tried to imitate each other. Irrfan and Babil pose with smiles in the two images shared Tuesday afternoon.

One of the images has Irrfan smiling while dressed in a white and red shirt as his son is dressed in a blue jacket and poses with specs and a hat. Another one seems to be from a party. The father-son duo is dressed in black in the picture. Sharing the pictures, Babil wrote on Instagram, "June 2016 & June 2017. one year apart, I was trying to look like him and he was trying to look like me." Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls

Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019

Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi

Irrfan saw his film, Angrezi Medium, release in theatres, just weeks before he died in April last year. He fought a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium was also one of the last films to hit theatres ahead of the shutdown of movie halls across India that lasted nearly a year, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Anup Singh's The Song of Scorpions is also set to release soon and features Irrfan in the lead.

Also read: Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke

Babil recently announced his entry into films sharing a picture of his dad. "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’. Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans :))," he wrote alongside a pic of Irrfan and Tabu from the sets of Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool.

Ever since he lost his dad last year, Babil often shares throwback of the late actor and treats fans with some anecdotes from their lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan photo irrfan khan share irrfan khan son babil

Related Stories

tv

Rakhi Sawant to unveil husband Ritesh's identity on Nach Baliye 10? Bigg Boss 14 star says he might visit India

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
tv

Step inside Anita Hassanandani's house, with a spectacular terrace view and large French windows. See pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:48 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP