Babil Khan shares unseen throwback pics of parents Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar 35 years apart. See here

  • Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his parents, late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, from their time at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST

Babil Khan walked down the memory lane to share a throwback picture of his parents, late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar from their drama school days. He took to Instagram and shared a black and white photo of his parents enacting on stage, during what appears to be a scene from a play, at the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

Irrfan poses a serious expression while he is seated on a cane chair and Sutapa stands beside him, involved in a conversation with the actor. Babil also shared another picture taken by the couple during an event to show how far they had come over the course of 35 years. "Mamma and baba in NSD cut to mamma and baba 35 years later," he captioned the picture.

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. A fan wrote, "asli asli couple goals (the real couple goals)." Another fan deemed the pictures "precious." A third fan wrote, "Everytime you post about him, it brings back a storm of memories pata nahi jab unhe tv par dekhti thi toh channel change hi nhi kar pati thi, pata nhi bohot apnepan wali feeling aati thi, aisa lagta tha ki kisi jaan pehchaan ke insaan ko dekh rhi hu,even in his films he would light up the frame, what an actor! All the best for your future endeavors @babil.i.k. make him proud (Every time you post about him, it brings back a storm of memories. When I would watch him on the TV, I couldn't change the channel. Don't know why, a sense of affinity would take over. It felt like I was watching someone I knew)."

Irrfan and Sutapa met when they were studying at the NSD in New Delhi. The couple went on to marry and welcome two children, Babil and Ayaan Khan. The actor passed away in April last year after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two years. His last big-screen appearance was in the film Angrezi Medium.

