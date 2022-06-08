Babul Supriyo to perform at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, where KK gave his last performance

Politician and singer Babul Supriyo will be performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. This is the same venue, where singer KK died shortly after performing for a college fest. After KK's death several people on social media, including late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri slammed West Bengal government for poor management at the venue. Also Read: Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri blames West Bengal govt for KK's death: 'Kolkata killed him'

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour on May 31. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to a report by India Today, Babul Supriyo will soon perform at Nazrul Mancha. The date of his performance have not been confirmed yet. After KK's death, Babul told ANI in a statement, “KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him.”

A doctor who conducted KK's autopsy said the singer died due to a massive cardiac arrest, according to reports. On the condition of anonymity, the doctor added that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems that remained unaddressed. He added that if CPR would have given to KK on time, the late singer would have survived. The doctor told PTI, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved."

KK, regarded as one of the best singers in India, had not taken a formal training in music but emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s after his debut with Gulzar-directed 1996 film Maachis. He later recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Some of his most popular songs include Yaaron, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se, Awarapan Banjarapan, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si, Khuda Jaane, Zindagi Do Pal Ki and Tu Jo Mila, among others.

