Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 1: Himesh Reshammiya film brings in 2 crore

Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 1: Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xpose. According to Sacnilk, the film starring Himesh Reshammiya collected around ₹2.49 crore net in India on its opening day. (Also Read: Badass Ravikumar review: Come, fall in love with Himesh Reshammiya’s brainrot version of ‘Himesh’s Got Talent') Badass Ravikumar box office collection day 1: Himesh Reshammiya stars in a spin-off of The Xpose.

Badass Ravikumar box office collection

The website reports that the film managed to collect ₹2.49 crore net in India according to early estimates. It had an overall 14.55% occupancy rate with 13.09% for morning shows, 13.80% for afternoon and 16.75% for the evening. Interestingly, the film collected more than Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor’s star vehicle Loveyapa, which brought in ₹1.33 crore net approximately.

Predicting this, a distributor told Hindustan Times earlier in the day, “Given the competition it has had, the film is doing wonders. In many places, exhibitors have begun wondering if they should replace Loveyapa with Ravikumar.” The film performed well in tier-2 and tier-3 centres and single screens. It would be interesting to see if Badass Ravikumar will continue to beat Loveyapa through the weekend.

About Badass Ravikumar

Badass Ravikumar also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever apart from Himesh. The film was announced in 2022 but it went on floors in 2023 and filming was wrapped up in 2024. The spin-off to The Xpose was filmed in Oman and India. It received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “This film is an assault on not just the villain but our senses too with common sense taking the worst beating. But Himesh makes it clear right at the beginning: logic optional, in capital letters. So one can’t even blame him for the atrocity he has pulled off here. One feels helpless as a movie critic, because he has a comeback ready.”