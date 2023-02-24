Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Badhaai Do’s Chum Darang is dating Bigg Boss contestant Hrishant Goswami (Exclusive)

Badhaai Do’s Chum Darang is dating Bigg Boss contestant Hrishant Goswami (Exclusive)

bollywood
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 11:22 AM IST

We have learnt that actor Chum Darang, best known for playing Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in Badhaai Do, is not single. Read the exclusive report.

Chum Darang and Hrishant Goswami
Chum Darang and Hrishant Goswami
ByVinay MR Mishra

She played actor Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in Badhaai Do (2022). Off screen too, model-actor Chum Darang seems to have found her someone special! We’ve learnt that Darang is dating former model and Bigg Boss 4 contestant Hrishant Goswami. The two started seeing each other shortly after the pandemic.

“They live together and are quite serious. Chum is an extremely private person, so she may not talk about this. However, their social circle is well aware about their affair,” a source tells us.

From what we’ve gathered, Goswami, who also happens to be actor Vidyut Jammwal’s cousin, is gearing up for his acting debut.

“He has been working very hard on his craft and his body to make an acting debut. He has not landed any projects yet, but he may soon. He wouldn’t be comfortable talking about his relationship,” the source adds.

When we reached out to Darang, 31, she maintained a ‘no comments’ stance. Goswami, 38, remained unavailable for comment.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out