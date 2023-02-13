Balbir Kaur aka Tanya Abrol from Chak De India gets hitched: I will shuffle between Noida and Mumbai after marriage

Actor Tanya Abrol best known as Balbir Kaur from Chak De! India, has stepped into a new phase of her life by sealing her forever with her boyfriend and IT professional Aashish Verma. And she is taking a short break from work to enjoy it, and will then juggle between Noida and Mumbai for work.

Right now, she is in her ‘sasural’, Solan in Himachal Pradesh, following which she will come to her husband’s house in Noida, and then travel to Mumbai for work.

“My in-laws stay in Solan, so at the moment I am here, and will stay for a few days. The bag with all the stuff for the bride is called sandook in Punjabi, and it will first come to Solon, and then go to Noida,” says Abrol, who started dating Verma in 2021.

The 37-year-old continues, “I will be staying with my husband in Noida. That will be my permanent base. But I will also be travelling to Mumbai quite often for work. So, technically, my base will be in Noida only. I am off from work for over 10 days as I want to enjoy this period of my life.”

The actor got married to Verma in Chandigarh earlier this week. Talking about the wedding, she says, “After marriage, there is a mixed feeling in my mind and heart. Since I am the eldest daughter of the house, I did most of the wedding preparation myself, which I think I shouldn’t have. I have learnt a lesson because everybody was coming to me, asking, ‘Yeh kahan hai, woh kahan hai’. Imagine, during my pheras, I was asked about things, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, aur ab joh hai jaisa hai woh manage kar lo’. Other than that, it was amazing.”

Abrol is glad that all her close friends, relatives were a part of her celebration and everyone had so much fun. “There was music, tappe, dancing…. Ashish is an introvert. He didn’t want a big wedding, and wanted to have a court marriage and then throw one party. But my parents insisted as I am the eldest daughter. He was so supportive of the decision, and even saw him dancing, which was such a sight,” adds the actor.

Recalling her love story and how it all started, the actor shares, “I got to know him through common friends, and we started talking as friends. We started dating within a few months in 2021, and decided to get married soon. We are very opposite in nature in some areas, but the core values are the same, and that completes us. We are different but we give each other this peace that if you like it, you must do it.”

Another highlight of the wedding was her reunion with the Chak De! India, who she says have remained her close friends after the film.

“We actually met back to back. First at Chitrashi Rawat’s (who played Komal Chautala in the film) wedding and then mine. We had two weddings in a week, and these girls were like yeh kya kiya tumne, sab dresses we have to sort, and offs. But they made it, and it was amazing. They are so close to me. Everybody in their life has someone they go to in happy moments as well as trouble, that is the bond I share with these girls,” she says.

