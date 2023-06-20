Order ban of Adipurush screening: All India Cine Workers' body writes to PM, demands FIR against Om Raut-Manoj Muntashir

After facing criticism over its dialogues and VFX, Adipurush has yet again come under the scanner. On Tuesday, All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film for 'hurting religious sentiments'. He also demanded an FIR against Adipurush director Om Raut, co-writer Manoj Muntasir and the producers of the film. (Also Read | Internet reacts to Adipurush's Manoj Muntashir claiming 'Hanuman bhagwaan nahi hai')

Adipurush has been facing criticism

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon played the lead in Adipurush.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over certain dialogues in the film. These include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such criticism, the team of Adipurush have decided to revise the dialogues in the film.

All India Cine Workers Association's note

As cited by news agency ANI, the letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie's screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe. We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OT platforms in the future."

The letter also stated, "We need FIR against the director (Om Raut), writer (Manoj Muntashir) & the producers of the movie who have hurt the Hindu Sentiments and Save the Image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman. Actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan."

About Adipurush

Produced by T-Series, Adipurush released in theatres last week in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

