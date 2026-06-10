Bandar box office collection day 6: Anurag Kashyap's film with Bobby Deol falls flat midweek, stuck at 10 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 6: Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's first collaboration was eagerly awaited. The director, known for his raw and gritty films, presented Bobby like never before in Bandar, which was released in theatres this Friday.

Bandar box office collection day 6: Director Anurag Kashyap brings his signature raw storytelling to the film.

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While the film earned positive reviews from critics and some sections of the audience upon release, that praise has not translated into box-office success for Anurag Kashyap's directorial. Now, in the middle of its first week in theatres, Bandar has shown no growth. Let's take a detailed look at how the film has performed at the box office so far. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences)

Bandar loses grip at the box office

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to collect just ₹20 lakh on its 6th day of release. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. The film opened at ₹50 lakhs, saw some growth on Saturday with ₹95 lakhs. Sunday's haul at ₹1 crore remains its highest so far. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹3.99 crore and total India net to ₹3.35 crore so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Bandar was never going to bring the huge numbers of a commercial film, given it is a small character-driven drama that has its niche audience. Still, positive word of mouth has not driven growth so far. Moreover, coming out in theatres with stacked releases on Friday did not help its case either. About Bandar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bandar was never going to bring the huge numbers of a commercial film, given it is a small character-driven drama that has its niche audience. Still, positive word of mouth has not driven growth so far. Moreover, coming out in theatres with stacked releases on Friday did not help its case either. About Bandar {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story, drawing heavily from a real-life case involving a popular actor, revolves around Samar, a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. What follows is a legal circus, with Samar, the 'bandar', forced to navigate one hurdle after another, even as he says there was consent. As the case gathers momentum, his personal life begins to fall apart, leaving him trapped in a system that appears to have already made up its mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story, drawing heavily from a real-life case involving a popular actor, revolves around Samar, a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. What follows is a legal circus, with Samar, the 'bandar', forced to navigate one hurdle after another, even as he says there was consent. As the case gathers momentum, his personal life begins to fall apart, leaving him trapped in a system that appears to have already made up its mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Bobby's half-sister Esha Deol was also seen cheering for him at the film's special screening. She also penned a note urging the audience to catch the film in theatres and wrote, "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya."

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