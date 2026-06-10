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Bandar box office collection day 6: Anurag Kashyap's film with Bobby Deol falls flat midweek, stuck at 10 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 6: The film received positive reviews, with particular praise for Bobby Deol's performance.

Jun 10, 2026 10:20 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bandar box office collection day 6: Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's first collaboration was eagerly awaited. The director, known for his raw and gritty films, presented Bobby like never before in Bandar, which was released in theatres this Friday.

Bandar box office collection day 6: Director Anurag Kashyap brings his signature raw storytelling to the film.

While the film earned positive reviews from critics and some sections of the audience upon release, that praise has not translated into box-office success for Anurag Kashyap's directorial. Now, in the middle of its first week in theatres, Bandar has shown no growth. Let's take a detailed look at how the film has performed at the box office so far. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences)

Bandar loses grip at the box office

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to collect just 20 lakh on its 6th day of release. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film so far. The film opened at 50 lakhs, saw some growth on Saturday with 95 lakhs. Sunday's haul at 1 crore remains its highest so far. This brings the total India gross collections to 3.99 crore and total India net to 3.35 crore so far.

Bobby's half-sister Esha Deol was also seen cheering for him at the film's special screening. She also penned a note urging the audience to catch the film in theatres and wrote, "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya."

 
anurag kashyap bobby deol riddhi sen box office india
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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