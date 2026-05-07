Bandar teaser: Rockstar Bobby Deol gets caught in a life-altering scandal in Anurag Kashyap's film

After intriguing fans with Bobby Deol’s rockstar-avatar poster, the makers of Bandar have now unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film, leaving audiences excited. The teaser offers a glimpse into the life of Sameer Mehra, a fading star who gets caught in a major scandal while his sister fights to save him.

Bandar Teaser

Bobby Deol essays the lead role in Anurag Kashyap's Bandar.

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The teaser begins with Bobby Deol making a stylish entry as a rockstar at a party, dressed in a dazzling jacket, glittery sunglasses and holding a guitar. He appears cheerful as fans record him while he performs on stage. This is followed by scenes of him going on dates with women he meets through a dating app. When one of them asks why he is on a dating app, Sameer admits that he sometimes feels he is a terrible and creepy person. He also reveals that his only criterion for swiping right is photos.

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{{^usCountry}} However, his carefree life takes a dramatic turn when Sameer is arrested for alleged sexual assault. He insists that the woman is lying and trying to frame him. The teaser also introduces Sanya Malhotra as Bobby’s sister, who attempts to save him with the help of a lawyer. The teaser ends with Bobby flashing a crooked smile while sitting inside a prison cell. It also claims that the story is inspired by true events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his carefree life takes a dramatic turn when Sameer is arrested for alleged sexual assault. He insists that the woman is lying and trying to frame him. The teaser also introduces Sanya Malhotra as Bobby’s sister, who attempts to save him with the help of a lawyer. The teaser ends with Bobby flashing a crooked smile while sitting inside a prison cell. It also claims that the story is inspired by true events. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement over seeing Bobby in a different role. One fan commented, “This looks so good.” Another wrote, “Finally Anurag is back!” A fan added, “Love it, this is true cinema.” Another commented, “Finally Bobby Deol comeback as lead hero,” while one more wrote, “Awesome, the lead hero is back.” About Bandar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans expressed excitement over seeing Bobby in a different role. One fan commented, “This looks so good.” Another wrote, “Finally Anurag is back!” A fan added, “Love it, this is true cinema.” Another commented, “Finally Bobby Deol comeback as lead hero,” while one more wrote, “Awesome, the lead hero is back.” About Bandar {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Saffron Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios, Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty and Nagesh Bhonsle. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

In an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, Anurag praised Bobby Deol for agreeing to do the film. He said, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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