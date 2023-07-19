Bawaal celeb review: Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar hail ‘career-best’ performances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor

A special screening of Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday and had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Now, many of them have shared their reactions to the film that has World War II in the backdrop. Also read: Bawaal screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha, Triptii Dimri, Nora Fatehi add glamour Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in a still from Bawaal.

Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar said Varun and Janhvi have delivered career-best performances, while many have also hailed Nitesh Tiwari for the direction.

Arjun and Karan praise Janhvi, Varun

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir!! Kudos to @nadiadwala grandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons...

Karan Johar called Janhvi and Varun the heartbeat of Bawaal. “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson,” he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Mukesh Chhabra's reactions to Bawaal.

Varun's JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul said, “Loved this film! @varundvn what a brilliant performance @janhvikapoor you had my heart! @niteshtiwari22 captain of the ship in full form Congrats @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Nitesh Tiwari wins hearts with Bawaal

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, too, looked impressed with Bawaal. He wrote, “@niteshtiwari22 I love you bhai, dil baar baar Jeet lete ho (you win hearts) #bawaal outstanding and @varundvn Kya baat hai Kya baat hai Kaha chupa rakhi the yeh performance (what a performance, where were you hiding this talent till now)?? and @janhvikapoor so so well done, especially emotional scenes congratulations…"

Elli Avram also attended the Bawaal screening on Tuesday. Sharing her reaction to the film, the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “@niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @amazonprime this film was lovely!!! Loved how it tapped important issues that can be seen in our society, but we hardly speak about or acknowledge, even as an individual we get stuck in a bubble. The funny moments were hilarious! And yes there's so much to learn from history....”

Kunal Kohli also made a rare appearance at the Bawaal screening. He said about the film, "Kudos to @varundvn @janhvikapoor Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari. Film with a heart. Humour with the Gujju (Gujarati) gang was too funny."

Varun Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal praise Bawaal

Actor Varun Sharma, who will now be seen in Fukrey 3, penned a note on his Instagram Stories after watching the film. He wrote, “Such simple things told in the most beautiful manner!! @niteshtiwari22 Sir I love you. Haaste Haaste bohot kuch samjha deti hai (it makes us understand many things in humour) Bawaal… Such nuanced performances by @varundvn and @janhvikapoor Nailed it you guys! Aur kya casting hai @castingchhabra Bahiya Maazedar!! Mahaul ban raha hai 21 July se Bawaaal (what a casting, amazin, the mood is set)!!”

Actor Zaheer Iqbal of Double XL fame was also spotted at Bawaal screening and only had positive things to say about the film. He said, "I saw Bawaal last night and was left utterly spellbound. Kudos to the director, the incredible cast, and the visionary producer for bringing ‘bawaal (commotion)’ to life. It's a testament to the magic that can unfold when true artistry and unwavering support come together. What an extraordinary film, it's an unforgettable journey into the realms of cinematic brilliance! TAKE A BOW @niteshtiwari22 @varundvn @janhvikapoor @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @ashwinyiyertiwari @primevideoin."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON