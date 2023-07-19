Bawaal screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha, Triptii Dimri, Nora Fatehi add glamour

The Bawaal screening on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with not just families of the lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joining them but several of their industry colleagues also attending the do. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor gave her quite a competition as she looked stunning in a white dress. Varun's wife Natasha Dalal also made a glamorous appearance in a short silver dress. Also read: Japan requests Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal to be dubbed in Japanese for WWII reference: Report Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri attended Bawaal screening on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Varun and Janhvi's families at Bawaal screening

Varun Dhawan was joined by his wife Natasha Dalal, brother Rohit Dhawan and parents, David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan at the Bawaal screening. Janhvi too had her entire family with her, including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and brother Arjun Kapoor. Director Nitesh Tiwari also arrived with filmmaker wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and their two kids.

Varun Dhawan with family, Karan Johar and Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani at Bawaal screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at Bawaal screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Bawaal screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebs at Bawaal screening

Among those adding more glamour to the evening were Triptii Dimri in a black gown with a thigh-high slit, Mrunal Thakur in a modified pantsuit, Nushrratt Bharuccha in a white dress and Tamannaah Bhatia in a black and white pantsuit. Avneet Kaur, who recently made her acting debut with Tiku Weds Sheru was also spotted in a blue gown. Radhika Madan, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde also attended Bawaal screening.

Triptii Dimri, Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sakib Saleem and Huma Qureshi at Bawaal screening.

Radhika Madan, Avneet Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde at Bawaal screening.

Karan Johar in a black suit, Tiger Shroff, Darshan Kumaar, Sharib Hashmi, Bawaal producer Sajid Nadiadwala with wife Wardha Khan, Prajakta Koli and many others walked the blue carpet at the Bawaal screening in Mumbai on Tuesday.

More about Bawaal

Bawaal has Varun playing a history teacher Ajay who takes his wife (Janhvi) on a honeymoon to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. The trailer left many guessing with a glimpse of the holocaust scene while Janhvi's character talks about “the war within”. The songs Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Dil Se Dil Tak and Dilon Ki Doriyan have been unveiled from the film.

The film has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video July 21 onwards.

