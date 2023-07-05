Bawaal teaser: Twitter is confused with gas chambers, Holocaust imagery in Nitesh Tiwari's love story

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Bawaal may have just caused a bawaal (calamity) on social media. The teaser posted by Prime Video India shows the lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, in what seems to be a gas chamber from Nazi Germany. (Also Read: Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor bring a tragic love story. Watch)

About the teaser

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal teaser has a twist at the end

The teaser of Bawaal shows it's a story of star-crossed lovers. Janhvi's character voiceover claims she should've been able to love Varun's character before it was ‘too late.’ The last shot of the teaser suggests what she may be hinting at. It sees the two call out each other but are separated by a tense crowd. We then see a man close what looks like a gas chamber. That man appears like he's from Nazi Germany, suggesting that the two lead characters' story plays out against the Holocaust.

Reactions to this 'twist'

Netizens seemed confused and divided on the inclusion of the Holocaust, gas chamber and Nazi Germany in the film. Here are some reactions:

Some users assumed that the makers intend to romanticise Holocaust, as suggested by the last shot of the teaser. Here are some reactions:

On the other hand, some users defended the film as well. They said one has to trust Nitesh Tiwari's sensibility as a filmmaker, given his track record, and wait for the film to release first, before jumping to conclusions.

About Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari has previously helmed the blockbuster Dangal, a sports drama starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh based on the story of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Phogat. Nitesh last helmed the National Award-winning buddy film Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor among others.

About Bawaal

Bawaal is co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandosn Entertainment. The film will see the pairing of Varun and Janhvi for the first time. It will skip a theatrical release and will premiere directly on Prime Video India on July 21.

