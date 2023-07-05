Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor bring a tragic love story. Watch

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Bawaal is out now and with high expectations from director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, the film looks promising. It is said to be their most expensive film. The teaser hints at a tragic love story amid an ongoing war. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Bawaal teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Janhvi wrote, “Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!” It opens with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan meeting each other and then looking upset and bidding each other goodbye. Janhvi's voice is heard saying in the teaser, “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it)." The teaser ends at a sombre point when a door is closed between the two of them, separating them from each other.

A day before, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan had shared a new romantic still featuring them in an embrace. The caption hinted at the story, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (I would have loved you a lot had you allowed me to love you).”

Bawaal has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany. It will release on Amazon Prime on July 21.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal

Talking about Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions.”

Bawaal is Sajid's one of the most ambitious projects

Recently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced the digital release of the film on Amazon Prime. He said in a statement, “Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July.”

