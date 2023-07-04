Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's new still from Bawaal hints at intense love story, teaser drops tomorrow

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan feature together in a new still from their first film together, Bawaal. Ahead of the teaser release, which is scheduled on Wednesday, the two actors started trending on Twitter on Tuesday. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame. Also read: Bawaal first look: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film skips theatrical release, will premiere on Prime Video in July Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in a still from Bawaal.

Countdown to Bawaal teaser release

Sharing the new Bawaal still, Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram, "Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (I would have loved you a lot had you allowed me to love) #Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12." The romantic still shows Varun Dhawan with his arms around Janhvi as they seem lost in each other's thoughts against a picturesque backdrop. Janhvi is seen dressed in a printed red dress while Varun is in a shirt-pants look.

Reacting to the still, a fan wrote, “You guys look good and soft together @varundvn @janhvikapoor.” Another said, “Omg the pair I never knew I needed.” The official handle of Amazon Prime commented on the post, “uff! this chemistry deserves all the bawaal.”

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video India on July 21. It was earlier slated to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023.

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal

Director Nitesh Tiwari said about the film, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement shared by his team, "Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together.”

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON