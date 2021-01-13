IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj Pancholi defends himself
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
bollywood

BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj Pancholi defends himself

  • Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:31 PM IST

A BBC Two documentary series about the death of actor Jiah Khan is dividing audiences. The three-part series aired over three days in the UK, concluding its run on January 13.

Jiah, who appeared in hit films such as Nishabd, Ghajini, and Housefull, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013, at the age of 25. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her mother, Rabiya, has maintained that she was murdered, and has pointed fingers at Jiah's boyfriend at the time, actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was named in a suicide note found by the authorities.

Sooraj appeared in the second episode of the documentary series, in which he repeated that he is innocent. According to Metro, he said that he was with Jiah only for five months, and that she had confided in him about her history with depression. "This is not a suicide, this is a murder," Rabiya said in a clip from the series.

"I'm just telling the court, please find out who the murderer is, and acquit us from this abetment to suicide (charge)," Sooraj's father, Aditya Pancholi, said in a trailer for the series. "According to her, this is not a suicide at all, so this is our case."

In its review, The Telegraph noted that the series brings up several points about the case, such as Jiah's missing tracksuit, which she wore hours before being found dead; her inaccessible Blackberry, and certain ligature marks on her body. The review noted, “...seeing photographs of Jiah’s dead body felt voyeuristic. All the ingredients of a celebrity true-crime story were here, and viewing the show in those terms left me uneasy.”

Also read: Jiah Khan suicide: CBI argues for further investigation, defence lawyer seeks contempt against officers

Viewers have been divided on the series. "I am truly shocked that Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi agreed to be interviewed for #DeathInBollywood because they do NOT come out of it well," one person wrote on Twitter. "BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated... the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad," wrote another.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jiah khan sooraj pancholi aditya pancholi

Related Stories

HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Jiah Khan suicide: CBI argues for further investigation, defence lawyer seeks contempt against officers

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON OCT 28, 2020 11:19 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday argued for further investigation in the actress Jiah Khan suicide case with regards to the dupatta used in
READ FULL STORY
Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide.
Sooraj Pancholi was charged with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide.
bollywood

Jiah Khan’s mother slams Sooraj Pancholi’s claims that she doesn’t appear in court, says ‘most of the time, the hero is not there’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2020 11:25 AM IST
Rabia Khan, the mother of late actor Jiah Khan, has dismissed Sooraj Pancholi’s claims that she doesn’t show up for court hearings in the ongoing matter about her daughter’s death.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
Anupam Kher poses with his mother.
bollywood

Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter on Monday.
bollywood

Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
Neetu Chandra said she had been replaced in as many as six movies.
bollywood

Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
Abhishek Banerjee played the villain in Paatal Lok.
bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The actor, who is waiting for four film releases this year, says shootings will gain momentum this year, and there will be too many shoots that might start together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from the Girl on the Train teaser.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
Suhant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.
bollywood

Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
Rohit Saraf appeared in Ludo.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Actor Rohit Saraf says playing a character like Rahul that barely has any dialogues was challenging, so he was initially nervous and got comfortable only after the first schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says he did not miss out on anything while away from social media, rather he felt more relived and relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
Hina Khan has completed 12 years in the industry.
bollywood

Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Actor Hina Khan talks about completing 12 years as an actor, bagging an international award for her short film Lines, and future plans in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
Saiyami Kher was last seen in Unpaused.
bollywood

Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Actor Saiyami Kher talks about the lean phase in her career post Mirzya, and how it took some time for it to stabilise again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
Milind Soman is seen in the recently released web series, an erotic period drama, Paurushpur.
bollywood

Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST
For actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, the impact of the pandemic hit harder as he his event management business came to a complete standstill causing job losses for many of his employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
A framed jersey was seen behind Alia Bhatt in a selfie posted by her.
bollywood

Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:12 PM IST
A framed football jersey could be seen in the background of a selfie posted by Alia Bhatt. Fans wondered whether it belonged to Ranbir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at the end of 2020.
bollywood

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
Jiah Khan died in 2013.
bollywood

BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP