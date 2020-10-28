e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Jiah Khan suicide: CBI argues for further investigation, defence lawyer seeks contempt against officers

Jiah Khan suicide: CBI argues for further investigation, defence lawyer seeks contempt against officers

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:19 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday argued for further investigation in the actress Jiah Khan suicide case with regards to the dupatta used in the incident and the messages exchanged between her and actor Sooraj Pancholi. However, Pancholi’s lawyer has sought action against the CBI for contempt of court over their plea for further investigation.

The agency had in December last year moved the special court for permission for further investigation with regards to the dupatta used in the crime. The agency said that they need to send the dupatta for forensic analysis to a lab in Chandigarh. Further, the agency said they need to retrieve the messages exchanged between Khan and Pancholi.

The actress was found dead in her room on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested a week after for abetment to suicide by the Mumbai Police. Khan’s mother – Rabia claimed that it was a case of homicide and not suicide.

Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil on Wednesday opposed the plea and said that even the Apex court had decided the matter when Rabia sought further investigation in the case. He pleaded that when the case was being argued on Rabia’s plea, the CBI had given a negative reply, based on which her petition was rejected.

“CBI had then claimed that there was no need for further investigation and now they have changed their stand, without any change in any circumstances,” Patil said pleading that CBI officers are liable for contempt of court.

