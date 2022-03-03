Bedhadak: Karan Johar shares posters, announces Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada

As promised, Karan Johar made a film announcement on social media on Thursday morning. He took to Twitter to share posters for Dharma Production's next film, Bedhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will make the acting debuts of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. (Also read: On Shanaya Kapoor’s first day of shoot, dad Sanjay Kapoor tells her to 'work hard'. See pics)

In her poster, Shanaya is seen in a pink and grey top with her face covered in wind-swept hair. She is introduced as Nimrit in the movie. Karan wrote with the poster, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

Lakshya, who was supposed to make his debut with the now-scrapped/shelved Dostana 2, will play Karan in the film. Sharing his poster, Karan wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak.”

The third new entry, Gurfateh will play Angad. “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen," Karan wrote.

Karan Johar shared more posters that included all three of them. “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan,” he added.

Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She was the assitant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In March last year, Shanaya Kapoor shared the news about her Bollywood debut with the following announcement: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

