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Before Shah Rukh Khan, Sudesh Berry had signed Darr? Actor reveals why Yash Chopra changed his mind

Sudesh Berry revealed that the makers had cast him as Rahul Mehra, the stalker who ends up being completely obsessed with Kiran played by Juhi Chawla.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 08:46:43 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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It is unimaginable today how the role of the menacing Rahul Mehra in Darr could be played by anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan. While it is a fact that the thriller became one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, it was also a film which gave SRK one of his iconic roles ever. Nevertheless, it has been revealed many years after that actor Sudesh Berry had initially been cast in the movie.

Sudesh Berry says he had almost signed Darr

Sudesh Berry reveals he was the original choice for Darr before Shah Rukh Khan landed the iconic role.
Sudesh Berry reveals he was the original choice for Darr before Shah Rukh Khan landed the iconic role.

Sudesh Berry, while appearing on the Accompany Akki podcast, revealed that the makers had cast him as Rahul Mehra, the stalker who ends up being completely obsessed with Kiran played by Juhi Chawla. He stated that the movie was at a very advanced stage, with even his costumes prepared, but then something strange happened.

“I was offered the role in Darr, and even my costumes were ready,” he shared. He explained that the casting of the other lead kept changing during the film's development. “Initially, it was Rishi Kapoor, then Aamir Khan was considered, and then they finally cast Sunny Deol,” he revealed.

Why Yash Chopra changed the casting

As per Sudesh Berry, he found out later that Yash Chopra had second thoughts about his decision owing to the climax of the movie. As per him, the director felt that the effect of the final showdown would be reduced if a less known actor overpowers a big star like Sunny Deol.

Released in 1993, Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, is a psychological thriller that revolves around Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan), who develops an unhealthy obsession with Kiran (Juhi Chawla). While Kiran is in a relationship with Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), Rahul fails to accept that she has moved on with her life and starts stalking and intimidating her, posing a threat to all those around her.

Darr was a huge commercial hit. SRK's dialogue “K-K-K-Kiran” made it one of the most memorable lines in the history of Bollywood.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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