Before Shah Rukh Khan, Sudesh Berry had signed Darr? Actor reveals why Yash Chopra changed his mind

It is unimaginable today how the role of the menacing Rahul Mehra in Darr could be played by anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan. While it is a fact that the thriller became one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, it was also a film which gave SRK one of his iconic roles ever. Nevertheless, it has been revealed many years after that actor Sudesh Berry had initially been cast in the movie.

Sudesh Berry says he had almost signed Darr

Sudesh Berry reveals he was the original choice for Darr before Shah Rukh Khan landed the iconic role.

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Sudesh Berry, while appearing on the Accompany Akki podcast, revealed that the makers had cast him as Rahul Mehra, the stalker who ends up being completely obsessed with Kiran played by Juhi Chawla. He stated that the movie was at a very advanced stage, with even his costumes prepared, but then something strange happened.

“I was offered the role in Darr, and even my costumes were ready,” he shared. He explained that the casting of the other lead kept changing during the film's development. “Initially, it was Rishi Kapoor, then Aamir Khan was considered, and then they finally cast Sunny Deol,” he revealed.

Why Yash Chopra changed the casting

As per Sudesh Berry, he found out later that Yash Chopra had second thoughts about his decision owing to the climax of the movie. As per him, the director felt that the effect of the final showdown would be reduced if a less known actor overpowers a big star like Sunny Deol.

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{{^usCountry}} “Towards the end, there's a shot of my character punching the other person. Whoever played the other character, it appeared as if a bigger actor was being punched by Sudesh Berry. This is what I heard,” Sudesh recounted, adding that he has never watched the film to date, adding “Yash ji was a maker too, and makers are always a bit passionate. They are able to make such good movies because of that passion.” What was Darr about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Towards the end, there's a shot of my character punching the other person. Whoever played the other character, it appeared as if a bigger actor was being punched by Sudesh Berry. This is what I heard,” Sudesh recounted, adding that he has never watched the film to date, adding “Yash ji was a maker too, and makers are always a bit passionate. They are able to make such good movies because of that passion.” What was Darr about? {{/usCountry}}

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Released in 1993, Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, is a psychological thriller that revolves around Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan), who develops an unhealthy obsession with Kiran (Juhi Chawla). While Kiran is in a relationship with Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), Rahul fails to accept that she has moved on with her life and starts stalking and intimidating her, posing a threat to all those around her.

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Darr was a huge commercial hit. SRK's dialogue “K-K-K-Kiran” made it one of the most memorable lines in the history of Bollywood.