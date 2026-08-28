Kharaj Mukherjee to return to India after being stuck in Nepal amid floods; son says, ‘Nothing to worry’

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife, Pratibha Mukherjee, are currently stuck in Nepal after heavy rains disrupted their shoot and travel plans. The actor's son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, has shared a video on Instagram to provide an update about the couple and assured fans that they will return to India safely on Friday.

'They are completely safe'

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee stuck in Nepal.

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In the video, Tamaghna shared that he was posting an update after receiving several calls and messages from people asking about his parents. He confirmed that he had spoken to them and that they were out of danger. He explained that his parents had travelled to Pokhara for a shoot, which is some distance away from the flood-affected regions. However, the heavy rainfall in Pokhara has affected their filming and travel schedule.

He said, “My father’s name is Kharaj Mukherjee and my mother’s name is Pratibha Mukherjee. Both of them had gone to Nepal for a shoot. I have been receiving a lot of calls from their well-wishers and from the media. They were supposed to return on the 23rd after completing the shoot. But because the shoot was disrupted due to heavy rain, they could not return as planned. Their return has been delayed, but they are completely safe. They are expected to reach Kolkata tomorrow morning, on August 28.”

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Deep Dive What caused the recent floods in Nepal that affected Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife? The floods in Nepal were triggered by heavy rains and the collapse of a glacier, leading to catastrophic flooding in various regions, including areas where Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife were located. How are Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife managing their safety amid the floods? Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife, while stuck in Nepal due to the floods, have been reported safe. Their son provided updates that they were out of danger, despite delayed travel plans due to the heavy rainfall. Why were many Indian tourists affected by the floods in Nepal? Many Indian tourists were affected by the floods as they were in Nepal for various reasons, including pilgrimage and tourism, at the time when heavy rains caused widespread flooding and disrupted travel.

{{^usCountry}} He added, “To be honest, I have been receiving a huge number of messages and texts, so I decided to make this video and inform everyone that there is nothing to worry about,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “To be honest, I have been receiving a huge number of messages and texts, so I decided to make this video and inform everyone that there is nothing to worry about,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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As per PTI, Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife had travelled to Nepal on August 20 as part of a production team for a Bangladeshi film. Their travel plans were subsequently affected by the heavy rainfall in the region.

About Kharaj Mukherjee

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For the unversed, Kharaj Mukherjee is a known face in Bengali cinema and has been part of several acclaimed and popular films. He has starred in films such as Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. He has also played several character roles in Hindi cinema, featuring in films including Kahaani, Special 26, The Namesake, Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parindey.

About Nepal floods

On Wednesday, part of a glacier collapsed high in the Himalayas, triggering catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border. According to the latest reports, at least 472 people have died and 1,400 others remain missing after powerful flood surges and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions.