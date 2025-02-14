'Bewakoof banke rehna pasand hai mujhe': Kangana Ranaut says she doesn't invest in stocks or get any rental income

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about how the 'fundas' of her life are 'stupid', adding that she wants to stay that way. Speaking with Brut India, Kangana spoke about the new restaurant, The Mountain Story, in Manali and how it's a medium to stay "engaged" with the people. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut invites Deepika Padukone to be her first customer at new Himachal cafe. Heres's why) Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut spoke about why she opened a restaurant

Kangana said, "It (Her restaurant) is also a gift for me, another source of engagement. I'm a writer, I also like to indulge in filmmaking, I'm also an actress. This is also my expression, this is also a way of expression. What else is there in life if we don't engage with each other?"

Kangana calls herself ‘stupid’

"Main unme se nahi hoon ki stocks kharid liye, ya koi rental income. Mujhe pasand nahi hai (I'm not one of those who buy stocks or have rental income. I don't like that). Mujhe lagta hai ki (I feel that) I want to engage with more and more people. Meri life k fundas kuch zaada hi bewakoof type hai, toh main waese hi hoon. Bewakoof banke rehna pasand hai mujhe (The rules of my life are quite stupid, that's how I am. I like staying stupid)," she added.

Kangana recently spoke about having Deepika Padukone in her restaurant

Kangana had spoken about wanting to open a cafe in the near future in an old interview. In the 2013 interview, the actor was part of a round table that also had actor Deepika Padukone in attendance. On being asked where she would see herself in 10 years, Kangana had said she would like to open a restaurant.

"I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food,” she said in the old video. Deepika had replied, “I'll be your first client”. Re-sharing the video on her Instagram, Kangana recently tagged Deepika and wrote, "If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me… also @deepikapadukone you should be my first client."

About Kangana's last film

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It released in theatres on January 17. Emergency delved into the period during which Indira Gandhi had announced Emergency for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.