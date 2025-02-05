Kangana Ranaut invites Deepika Padukone to be her first customer at new Himachal cafe. Heres's why

Kangana Ranaut is adding another feather to her cap. In the past one year, she has become a Member of Parliament on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, made her solo directorial debut with the political thriller Emergency. She will soon open her first cafe – The Mountain Story in her home state. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark dusky’ actors in films, praises Mahakumbh girl Monalisa) Kangana Ranaut invites Deepika Padukone to visit her new cafe.

Kangana invites Deepika Padukone to her cafe

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip from an old video posted by a fan page. The clip is from the News18 Actresses Roundtable in 2013, in which Kangana is heard answering moderator Rajeev Masand's question, “10 years from now, what would you like to be doing?” While Deepika Padukone claimed, “Still doing the same thing, ya?,” Kangana volunteered to answer the question differently.

“I'd like to open a restaurant where I'd like to have the world menu. I've eaten all over the world, and I'm carrying amazing recipes. I'd like to have a very very beautiful, little cafeteria somewhere. I'm very good with food,” Kangana said, to which Deepika responded, “I'll be your first client” before the two laughed it off. Kangana, while reposting the clip on Wednesday, wrote, “If walking the talk had a face ha ha it would be me… also @deepikapadukone you should be my first client.”

Kangana vs Deepika

Kangana and Deepika haven't been the best of buddies since. When the Rajput Karni Sena threatened to chop off Deepika's nose for her portrayal of Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 blockbuster period epic Padmaavat, Kangana refused to sign a petition by several ace actors in protest of the threat. More recently, Kangana confessed that she turned down Deepika's part in Padmaavat because she felt the role was “irrelevant.”

Kangana will next star in a film opposite her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. She began shooting for it post the release of her latest film, Emergency, earlier this year. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again in 2024.