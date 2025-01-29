Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark dusky’ actors in films, praises Mahakumbh girl Monalisa

Actor Kangana Ranaut pointed out that there are hardly any ‘dark, dusky’ Indian female actors in the showbiz. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the Mahakumbh girl Monalisa, who has gone viral for her looks. Kangana said that she is disappointed in the way the girl is being harassed for pictures and cannot help thinking why no young actors in the industry today have the dusky tone. (Also read: How Kangana Ranaut went from 'Queen' of Bollywood to giving 0 hits in 10 years, seeing 93% loss at box office) Kangana Ranaut shared that she hates the manner in which Monalisa is being harassed for pictures.

What Kangana said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a picture of Monalisa and wrote: “This young girl Monalisa has become an internet sensation for her natural beauty, as much as I hate people harassing her for pictures and interviews I can't help but think do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in glamour world anymore? Are people loving young actresses how they loved Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika or Rani Mukerji?”

Kangana Ranaut wrote about Monalisa on her Instagram.

‘Too much laser and glutathione injections?’

She went on to add, “Why all actress look as pale as a white woman including those were dark in younger days? Why people don't identify newcomers the way they identify with Monalisa? Too much laser and glutathione injections?”

Who is Monalisa from Mahakumbh?

Monalisa Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore who gained immense attention for her striking looks during Mahakumbh 2025, faced harassment by men after she became an overnight sensation. She was reportedly sent home by her family members after selfie-seekers began hounding her.

Kangana's recent work

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which she also directed. She played the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical political thriller, which details the final few years of her tenure, showing the Emergency and Operation Bluestar. The film was released in theatres on January 17 to mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.