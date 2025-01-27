Menu Explore
After Emergency, Kangana Ranaut starts shooting for a new film with R Madhavan: ‘Nothing is more delightful’

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 27, 2025 02:56 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Instagram Stories featuring the clapperboard of the currently untitled film.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said she has started filming for a new movie with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reunites with R Madhavan for new film, teases ‘very unusual and exciting script’)

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.

The announcement comes days after the release of Kangana's Emergency in which she essayed the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Also directed, written and produced by Kangana, the film hit the screens on January 17.

The actor, also the BJP MP from Mandi, shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring the clapperboard of the currently untitled film.

"Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," read the caption of the post. The upcoming movie will be directed by Vijay and produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts.

The actor shared a post.
The actor shared a post.

In 2023, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana had shared a picture and wrote, “Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script.”

Kangana and Madhavan previously worked in Aanand L Rai's 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu, which went on to become a box-office success. It was followed by a sequel titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was released in 2015.

Madhavan most recently starred in the ZEE5 film Hisaab Barabar.

