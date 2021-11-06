Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhagyashree opens up on a health condition that kept her away from films for a decade
bollywood

Bhagyashree opens up on a health condition that kept her away from films for a decade

The actor opens up on taking virtual lessons on nutrition and fitness from international universities which eventually helped in self-healing; adds now is the right time to resume work
‘The money is crazy right now and I’m glad that I’ve come back at the right time’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Actor Bhagyashree finally made a return to the big screen — more than a decade after her last stint — with the multingual film, Thalaivii. The actor, who was last seen in Red Alert: The War Within (2010), attributes the hiatus to a health condition, which, in turn, led her to studying more about nutrition and fitness.

Talking about it, Bhagyashree shares, “During the course of the shooting for my television show Laut Aao Trisha (2014-15), I couldn’t move my right hand and it took me a year to recover from it.” The 52-year-old actor reveals that this “life-changing” episode opened up a new world for her and she took to studying during that period. “I studied nutrition and fitness, virtually, from Stanford University, American Fitness and Professional Associates, and University of Pennsylvania (UPENN).”

She continues, “The doctors had suggested surgery but I was really scared of it. I self-healed, which came as a shock and surprise to them. I realised that a simplistic way of living can help one heal within their home.”

She is currently looking forward to the release of Radhe Shyam, another pan-India project. Happy to reach out to people across every nook and corner of the country sans any language barrier, Bhagyashree says, “Maine Pyar Kiya (2989) was dubbed in about a dozen languages. It was the biggest hit, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Spanish. I went to Spain a few years ago and people recognised me from the film. I would say that multilingual is my forte (laughs).”

The 52-year-old actor believes that now is the right time to make her return to Bollywood. “I’ve been very lucky and blessed. I couldn’t have had it better and I don’t think that I would want to replace Maine Pyar Kiya with any other project that’s there right now. But the money is crazy right now and I’m glad that I’ve come back at the right time,” she ends.

