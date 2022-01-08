Bhagyashree teases Salman Khan about snake bite incident, invites him to visit 'snakes point'. See her post

Actor Bhagyashree teased her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star, actor Salman Khan over the recent incident when he was bitten by a snake. Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhagyashree shared the picture of a food joint poster.

In the photo, the name of the restaurant was written as 'Pahadi Bakers & Snakes Point'. Bhagyashree pointed out that instead of 'snacks' the word was missspelt as 'snakes' on their board. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Saw this today and wondered.....@beingsalmankhan would you care to go?"

In December last year, ahead of his 56th birthday, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged after a few hours later. Salman went back to his farmhouse to celebrate his birthday with his family and friends.

Speaking to the media stationed outside his farmhouse, the actor had said the snake entered one of the rooms of the farmhouse and bit him thrice after he tried to rescue it. Salman had also laughed recalling his reply to his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident. He had assured him that both 'Tiger and snake' were doing fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

"A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice. Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom," Salman had said.

He had also said, "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake). My dad asked me ki kya hua (what happened)? Saanp zinda hai (Is the snake alive)? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai (both Tiger and snake are alive)."

On Friday, news agency ANI reported that the Delhi shooting schedule of Salman's film Tiger 3 was postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases across the country. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The major portion of the film was shot last year in Russia, Turkey, and Austria.

