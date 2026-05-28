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Bharat Bhagya Vidhata first look: Kangana Ranaut plays a bruised but brave nurse

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, releases on June 12.

May 28, 2026 03:48 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Kangana Ranaut is geraing up for the release of her next big screen outing - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. On Thursday, she unveiled her first look from the film. The actor plays the role of a nurse, and the poster hints at hospital staff standing together during their duty in the face of armed violence

Kangana's first look revealed

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will release on June 12.

Kangana released a motion poster to share her first look from the film. The actor is seen walking through fire with a bruised face and blood visible on her cheeks. Dressed in a nurse’s uniform, Kangana appears to be helping one of her patients in the poster.

She shared the poster with the caption, "Kuch khaas karke, aam hi kehlaate. Woh dikhte toh hain, par nazar nahi aate.. 🇮🇳 #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata #TheUnseenHeroes."

Kangana's film to clash with Imtiaz's Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.

Kangana's film career

Kangana has not delivered a major Bollywood hit in the last few years. Her recent projects — Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Dhaakad and Thalaivii — underperformed at the box office. Her last major hit was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which released in 2019.

 
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