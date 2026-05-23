Imtiaz Ali reacts to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata: ‘We announced first’

Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring back another memorable love story with Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Recently, Imtiaz Ali opened up about his film clashing with three other highly anticipated projects — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt — all scheduled to release on June 12. Imtiaz Ali and Kangana Ranaut's films will release on June 12.

Imtiaz on clash with Kangana's film Imtiaz shared that he had announced his film’s release date first by locking June 12, but later the makers of other films announced their projects on the same date. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Imtiaz Ali said, “These things are not in control. We announced first. Usually, in the film industry, there’s a kind of bhaichara like ‘meri film aarahi hai toh tu mat aa, next baar aaja’ and that kind of thing, and it usually works. This is the first time I am hearing that other movies are also coming out on that day. But, if that is going to be the case, then so be it."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which showcased a layered love story unfolding across the present and the past. The trailer shows an ailing Naseeruddin Shah narrating his unfinished love story with Sharvari’s character to Diljit Dosanjh’s character. Vedang Raina plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah’s character. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition era.