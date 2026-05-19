Alia Bhatt and Sharvari join Samay Raina for India's Got Latent season 2? Leaked pic from shoot goes viral

The leaked picture in question shows two new additions to the panel of judges- actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Check it out!

India's Got Latent is making a comeback, and that's been heartening news for all the fans of the talent-based comedy show. First aired on YouTube in 2024, it was caught up in legal controversies and taken off the platform soon. But it's creator, stand-up comic Samay Raina is set to bring it back. The first picture from the shoot has went viral, and fans are both excited and disappointed.

Fans on social media quickly deduced that the episode will see the duo promoting their upcoming spy thriller Alpha together. Some even claimed it's an AI-generated picture.

The nimbu-mirchi, considered to ward off evil eye in real life, was also not missed by eagle-eyed fans, apart from the handcuffs on the logo of the show.

Why the first season went off air Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, as a guest judge on an episode of India's Got Latent in 2025, had asked this question to a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

There was massive uproar across the country. A police complaint was filed against Ranveer for "promoting obscenity" and using offensive language. It was submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the National Commission for Women. An FIR was lodged against Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina. Eventually, Samay removed all episodes of the show from the YouTube channel.