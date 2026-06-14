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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut-starrer has a slow Sunday, earns 4 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 3 collection: Kangana Ranaut film slows on Sunday despite tax-free status in certain states like Delhi and Haryana. 

Jun 14, 2026 10:28 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's latest release Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata appears to be facing a challenging start at the ticket window. While the film recorded a notable jump in collections on its second day, the film struggled to maintain that momentum on its first Sunday. Released on June 12, the Manoj Tapadia directorial revisits the events of the 26/11 attacks through the lens of healthcare workers who risked their lives to protect patients. Kangana not only headlines the film but has also co-produced it under the Manikarnika Films banner.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut film struggles on first Sunday despite Saturday growth.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected an estimated 1.58 crore net on its third day in theatres, taking its total India net earnings to 4.03 crore. The film's gross collection currently stands at crore.

The Sunday numbers indicate that the film has barely shown any growth. Its screen count dropped significantly from 1,956 shows on Day 2 to 794 shows on Day 3, while overall occupancy settled at around 14%, lower than the 17% recorded a day earlier.

The film had witnessed a positive jump on Saturday after opening to a modest 1 crore net on Friday. Collections rose by nearly 45% on Day 2, with the film earning 1.45 crore net. Hoping to capitalise on the upward trend and attract more moviegoers, the makers rolled out a nationwide Buy One Get One (BOGO) ticket offer. However, the promotional push appears to have had only a limited impact, with the film unable to maintain its momentum through Sunday.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office clash

Kangana Ranaut leads the cast, alongside Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.

 
kangana ranaut box office
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