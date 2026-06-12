Governor box office collection day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's political drama opens to ₹69 lakh amid nine-film clash

Governor box office collection day 1: Marking one of the year's most crowded box-office clashes, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar’s historical drama Governor: The Silent Saviour officially arrived in theatres on June 12. Led by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the narrative revisits the turbulent period of India’s 1991 balance of payments crisis, when the nation teetered on the edge of one of the most severe economic emergencies in its history. Governor box office collection day 1: Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead in the film.

Opening day collection Even with a crowded box office featuring nine simultaneous releases across various genres, the political thriller had an opening-day net collection of ₹69 lakh in India(with a gross collection of ₹81 lakh as final figures await. Playing across 1427 shows nationwide, the film is now counting on the crucial weekend trajectory to build steady theatrical momentum.

A crowded Friday at the box office Governor crashed into cinemas alongside eight other simultaneous releases. The crowded June 12 box office featured a massive variety of titles, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, and Backrooms.

With audiences heavily divided, the intense competition was starkly visible in the opening-day box office collections. Led the pack for the day is Main Vaapas Aaunga pulling in a net collection of ₹91 lakh. The film, which boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, achieved this top spot across 2302 shows.

Followed closely in second place is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer captured a net total of ₹76 lakh from 2181 shows. Managed to secure a respectable third place among the day's major Hindi releases is Governor, collecting ₹0.37 crore net from a smaller footprint of 1,020 shows.

What the film about? At the heart of Governor: The Silent Saviour is A. Ramanan (Manoj Bajpayee), a character inspired by former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, who played a crucial role during India's 1991 economic crisis. With the country's foreign exchange reserves nearly exhausted, rising inflation creating uncertainty, and the Gulf War worsening economic pressures, Ramanan finds himself at the center of a rapidly escalating financial emergency.

The film traces his efforts to navigate political challenges, bureaucratic hurdles, and growing public concern as India races to avoid a sovereign default. It also revisits the historic decision to airlift more than 60 tonnes of gold to foreign banks in a bid to raise much-needed foreign exchange and pull the nation back from the brink.