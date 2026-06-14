Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata declared tax-free in Haryana after CM Nayab Singh Saini's special screening

The Chief Minister tied the movie's focus on bravery and public service back to India's national strength. He mentioned that the pain of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks was felt across the entire country, adding that India today stands firm on national security and sovereignty.

After watching the film, Chief Minister Saini shared that its story delivers a powerful message that everyone needs to see. "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us," Saini stated. "We will declare this tax-free in Haryana because it inspires us and makes us feel our duties".

Kangana Ranaut ’s new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata , has been declared tax-free across Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made the announcement in Chandigarh following a special screening of the 26/11-inspired drama, which he attended alongside Ranaut and senior state leaders. This marks the second state exemption for the film during its opening week, following a similar tax-free status granted in Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut thanks the Haryana government Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for backing the movie, noting that the decision will allow the narrative to connect with a wider audience. The actor, who also co-produced the project, praised the leader's track record on social initiatives. "The Haryana CM has done a good job in empowering women in the state," she told reporters. "Likewise, he has now given us the opportunity by making our film tax-free so that it can reach every citizen of Haryana."

The special event in Chandigarh was held as part of a countrywide tour dedicated to celebrating everyday heroes and government employees. As part of the program, a group of local medical experts and community workers received special recognition for their dedicated service. Thanking the CM on her Instagram, she added, “Honourable Chief Minister@nayabsainiofficial Ji thank you for declaring our movie#bharatbhagyavidhata tax free in Hariyana, this film is an ode to unseen heroes, many thanks for watching the film today with Hariyana’s unseen heroes.”