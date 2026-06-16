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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film continues to struggle; collects 52 lakh

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Manoj Tapadia's Kangana Ranaut-starrer has struggled to bring in footfalls since its release.

Jun 16, 2026 10:23 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Manoj Tapadia’s Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theatres on June 12 and showed improvement on its first weekend. The film experienced a dip on Monday, given that it’s a weekday, and has shown further dip on Tuesday.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film. (PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected 52 lakh net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to 5.42 crore. It showed a 13.44% occupancy from 1693 shows. It remains to be seen whether the film holds steady through the week.

The film registered an opening of 1 crore on Friday but showed slight improvement over the weekend. It collected 1.45 crore on Saturday and 1.80 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it registered an expected dip, but collected only 65 lakh.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is lagging behind Kangana’s previous film Emergency (2025), which collected 12.40 crore net in India in five days. It has performed better than Tejas (2023), which brought in 4.65 crore in the same time period. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clashes with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Chinmay D Mandlekar’s Governor and a few other films at the box office.

 
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