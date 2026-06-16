Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film continues to struggle; collects 52 lakh

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Manoj Tapadia’s Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theatres on June 12 and showed improvement on its first weekend. The film experienced a dip on Monday, given that it’s a weekday, and has shown further dip on Tuesday.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film. (PTI)

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected ₹52 lakh net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹5.42 crore. It showed a 13.44% occupancy from 1693 shows. It remains to be seen whether the film holds steady through the week.

The film registered an opening of ₹1 crore on Friday but showed slight improvement over the weekend. It collected ₹1.45 crore on Saturday and ₹1.80 crore on Sunday. On Monday, it registered an expected dip, but collected only ₹65 lakh.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is lagging behind Kangana’s previous film Emergency (2025), which collected ₹12.40 crore net in India in five days. It has performed better than Tejas (2023), which brought in ₹4.65 crore in the same time period. It remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on true events, the film tells the story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare, based on Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is set in Mumbai's Cama Hospital and details the bravery of the medical staff who protected patients during the deadly attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on true events, the film tells the story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare, based on Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is set in Mumbai's Cama Hospital and details the bravery of the medical staff who protected patients during the deadly attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is what I was most surprised about. We don't pay much attention to this. But bullets are being fired outside. Bombs are being dropped. Those ladies delivered 20 deliveries. You know. They ran upstairs and downstairs. What kind of passion and dedication they had towards their duty towards humanity, that touched me the most,” said Kangana while talking about the film to ANI before the film’s release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is what I was most surprised about. We don't pay much attention to this. But bullets are being fired outside. Bombs are being dropped. Those ladies delivered 20 deliveries. You know. They ran upstairs and downstairs. What kind of passion and dedication they had towards their duty towards humanity, that touched me the most,” said Kangana while talking about the film to ANI before the film’s release. {{/usCountry}}

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clashes with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Chinmay D Mandlekar’s Governor and a few other films at the box office.

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